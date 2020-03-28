Investors Purchase High Volume of Front Yard Residential Call Options (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 19,735% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

RESI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,702. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $620.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 21,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 332,593 shares of company stock worth $3,096,330 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

