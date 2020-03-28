iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 146,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

