iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.47% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 101,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

