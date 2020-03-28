iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 2,153,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,705. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

