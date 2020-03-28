iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 2,153,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,705. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit