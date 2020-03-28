Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.13.
NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 281,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,358. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82.
In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
