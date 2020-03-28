Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 281,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,358. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

