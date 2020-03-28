J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Cut by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management lowered its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.03. 1,073,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,778. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

