Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of JRSH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614. The company has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

