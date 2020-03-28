Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

