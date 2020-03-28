JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,408,234. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

