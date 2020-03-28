Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 140.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

