Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,757. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 99.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 12,304.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,350,652 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kopin by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 326,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 308,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kopin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

