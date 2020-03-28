Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives $80.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,901,000 after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,115,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,645,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. 1,975,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.