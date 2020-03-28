Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives $80.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.
Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.
In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
LW stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. 1,975,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
