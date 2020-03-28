Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Liberty Gold stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.83. 455,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,751. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
