Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.83. 455,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,751. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

