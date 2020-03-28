Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.83. 455,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,751. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit