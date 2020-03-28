Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of LNR traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.10. 229,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.68.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 6.3378393 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 93,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,499,054.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,674 shares in the company, valued at C$13,497,163.58. Also, Director Mark Stoddart acquired 133,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.38 per share, with a total value of C$6,076,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,399,980.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 321,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,240.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

