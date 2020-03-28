Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE LGF.B traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 1,280,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,291. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

