Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
NYSE LGF.B traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 1,280,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,291. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
