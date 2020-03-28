Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LGF.B traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,291. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

