Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of M traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,133,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

