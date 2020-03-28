Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MMLP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 369,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $241.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris H. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

