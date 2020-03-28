Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MRE traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 358,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,494. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.90. The company has a market cap of $499.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

