Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Martinrea International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

MRE traded down C$0.48 on Friday, reaching C$6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,494. The stock has a market cap of $499.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.90.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

