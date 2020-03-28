Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.41. The company had a trading volume of 358,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,494. The firm has a market cap of $499.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.90.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.