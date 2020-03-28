MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.
MAV stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.