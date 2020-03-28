MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

MAV stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

