MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at CIBC

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE MAV traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.15.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

