MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Raymond James

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TSE MAV traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.15. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$8.95.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

