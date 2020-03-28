Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Medifast has raised its dividend by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medifast to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.09. 231,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,088. The firm has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.