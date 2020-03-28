Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,381 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,387 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,181,000 after buying an additional 94,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.79. 1,663,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,333. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $123.79.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

