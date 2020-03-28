Meridian Bioscience Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. 563,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,462. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $298.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

