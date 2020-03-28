Methanex (TSE:MX) Given a C$21.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 target price on Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TSE MX traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.08. 804,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.19. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$807.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,960.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,215.99. Also, Director Robert Kostelnik purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,573.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$958,607.50. Insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $582,628 over the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.