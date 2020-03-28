Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. Methanex has a one year low of C$13.24 and a one year high of C$80.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 139.47%.

In other news, Director Margaret Reese Walker purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,094.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$407,424.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,960.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,215.99. Insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $582,628 over the last 90 days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

