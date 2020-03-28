Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. 56,816,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,579,768. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

