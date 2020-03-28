Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Mitie Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitie Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.80 ($2.14).

MTO stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.15 ($0.82). 476,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

