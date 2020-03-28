Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

In other news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele acquired 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

