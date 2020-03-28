Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:MSI traded down C$0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.72. 121,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,524. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$24.42 and a 1-year high of C$35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.00.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$247.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at C$349,650.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.