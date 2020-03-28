MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Raymond James downgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MTY traded down C$2.92 on Friday, reaching C$20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.43. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$68.66.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.3701007 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit