MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MTY traded down C$2.92 on Friday, reaching C$20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.43. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$68.66.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.3701007 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

