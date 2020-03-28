Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Mylan stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 6,292,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

