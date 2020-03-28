National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NCMI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 834,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,694. The firm has a market cap of $294.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.55. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.76%. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,013,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,266. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

