National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NGHC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 282,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 965.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 90,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

