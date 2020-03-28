National Grid (LON:NG) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 930 ($12.23).

NG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,054 ($13.86) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price (up from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a neutral rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 984.54 ($12.95).

Shares of LON:NG traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 937 ($12.33). 15,477,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 980.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 931.24. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

