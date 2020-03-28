National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of National Health Investors worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 625,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit