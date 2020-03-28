NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,303.17 ($82.91).

Shares of NXT stock traded down GBX 500 ($6.58) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,008 ($52.72). The stock had a trading volume of 720,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,793.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,452.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

