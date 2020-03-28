NEXT (LON:NXT) Given New GBX 4,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXT to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded NEXT to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,303.17 ($82.91).

NXT stock traded down GBX 500 ($6.58) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,008 ($52.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,793.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,452.49.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit