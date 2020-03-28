NEXT (LON:NXT) Given New GBX 4,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXT to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded NEXT to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,303.17 ($82.91).

NXT stock traded down GBX 500 ($6.58) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,008 ($52.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,793.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,452.49.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

