NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 3,399,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.