Nutrien Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,398 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,952% compared to the average daily volume of 458 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 2,406,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,263,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

