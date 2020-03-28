OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.45. 2,638,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,496. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The company has a market cap of $902.34 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

