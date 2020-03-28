ONEOK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,412 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,642% compared to the average daily volume of 635 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 7,800,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,454. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

