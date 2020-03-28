Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OESX. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 359,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.14. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

