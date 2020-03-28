Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

