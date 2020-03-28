Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,064% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,930,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,283. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

