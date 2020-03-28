PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 174,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,518 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock worth $60,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 3,148,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

