Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given New GBX 2,470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936 ($38.62).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down GBX 229 ($3.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,850 ($24.34). 3,428,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,644.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,528.59. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.