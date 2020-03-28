Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given New GBX 2,470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936 ($38.62).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down GBX 229 ($3.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,850 ($24.34). 3,428,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,644.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,528.59. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit